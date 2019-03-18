Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Anna R. (Belgiovane) Petitto Obituary
PETITTO, Anna R. (nee Belgiovane), age 93, of Broomall, formerly of Overbrook passed on March 14, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Rocco Petitto, loving mother of Anthony Petitto (Mary), Rocco Petitto (Miriam) and Regina Kulesa. Dearest grandmother of Christina (Colin), Rocco, Danielle, Andrea, and the late Christopher. Cherished great-grandmother of Colin Jr., Gianna, Arianna, Janie and Nicholas and devoted sister of Alexander Belgiovane, Sr. (Margie), the late Casparo "Spitz" Belgiovane (the late Connie) and the late Jean Napoletano (the late Ralph).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing IN CHURCH, on Tuesday, March 19th, 9:9:45 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pa 19073.
Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
www.danjolell.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019
