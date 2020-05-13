(1932-2020) Anna Savelloni (nee Di Rocco), age 88, of Swarthmore, PA passed away on May 12, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Newtown Square. Anna is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son John, and daughter in law Barbara, her brothers Luigi (Francesca) and Renalto (Angelina). Anna was born on April 22, 1932 to Arcangelo and Nataila Di Rocco in Ferentino, Frosinone, Italy the youngest of four children. Anna immigrated to the United States in 1950 and settled with her brothers in Glenside, PA. In 1951, Anna married Erminio Savelloni where they settled in Chester, PA then in Swarthmore, PA. Anna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and home maker. She was famous for her homemade pastas and dinners. Her baking was second to none. She was a long time member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Swarthmore, PA Anna is survived by her sons Angelo (Rosemary), Erminio, and her daughter in law Christine; her sister Annunziata Di Rocco and sister in law Mary Savelloni. Also, her grandchildren Jesssica (Angelo) Tropea, Melissa (Andrew) Higgins, Paul (Shannon) Salvelloni, Julie (Tyler) Dally, Jenna Savelloni, and Nicholas Savelloni; her great grandchildren, Mia, Nedra Amelia, Jacob and AJ. Memorial Contributions may be made to Evanfest, P.O. Box 5263 West Chester, PA 19380 Services are Private Arr: Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home