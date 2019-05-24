|
Anna T. “Nancy” Kelly (nee Cassidy), 80, of Swarthmorewood, passed away Wednesday, May 22 surrounded by her family at the Asana Hospice Care, Ridley Park, PA.. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Anna (Jeffries) Cassidy. She was a proud graduate of John W. Hallahan High School and worked at Bell Telephone. She moved from Southwest Philadelphia to Delco to start a family. She resided in Ridley Township for the past 57 years. She was the heart and soul of our family. She was a homemaker, a great friend and loving Mother. She worked as a District County Clerk employed by Delaware County courts. She was a Judge of Elections and a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes senior center. Nan loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed summers at the shore, trips to the casinos, but most of all family parties. Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, John L. Kelly and her brother, Joseph Cassidy. She is survived by her children: John L. Kelly Jr., Colleen (Joseph) Ward, Nancy (Paul) Gabriele, and Jennifer (Charles) Wilson. Sisters: Ellen Lucchetti, Jacquie Johnston, Gerri Beaumont, Peggy Conners and Kathleen Carfagno. Grandchildren, Jessica (John) Hadfield, Annemarie, Daniel Ward, Cassidy, Kelly Wilson, Geena, Nicholas Gabriele; great grandchildren, Kamryn and Evan Hadfield. Visitation will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 9:00-10:45am at Notre Dame De Lourdes, Fairview Rd. & Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA.. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am at Notre Dame De Lourdes Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Asana Hospice. 300 Johnson Ave Ridley Park, PA 19078 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 25, 2019