Anna V. McDonald (nee Connor), age 56, formerly of Newport, Del. passed on December 13, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Gerald McDonald and her parents John P. and Anne Connor (nee Wallace). Survived by her son James, sister Ruth Casner and many nieces and nephews. Anna grew up in Darby and was a 1981 Graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School and a 1985 Graduate of Moore College of Art. Services for Anna were private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 240 James St., Suite 1004, Newport, DE 19804 OR Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit Street, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086 Arr: Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020