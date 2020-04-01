|
|
Anna “Anne” Vockel, formerly of Collingdale, passed away suddenly on 3/29/2020 at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter “Dewey” Vockel and grandson, Daniel Warren. Anne is survived by her three daughters, Anne Marie Bryan of Springfield, Karen Warren of Secane and Barbara McAleer of West Chester. She is also remembered and loved by her seven grandchildren, Kristina (Ken) Dart, Kimberly (Nick) Ferroni, William Warren, Sean Warren, Bobbi Anne, Samantha McAleer, Stuart McAleer and four Great Grandchildren, Jason and Riley Dart and Genevieve and Nicholas Ferroni, Jr. Anne was blessed with many wonderful nieces and nephews as well. Music was always a big part of Anne’s life, even up to her final days. Many where she was residing talked about always seeing Anne singing and tapping her fingers. She never forgot the words to all those old tunes. Anne was also the perfect “host” on her street, whether it be for family parties, or just family and neighbors congregating on her front porch late into the night. Many in Anne’s family, as well as her neighbors, friends, her children’s friends, and even her grandchildren’s friends, have fond memories of the times they spent at Anne’s home. It was a multi-generational gathering spot. People always felt welcomed no matter what time they knocked on the door. On Sunday, God felt it was time to welcome Anne to his home. Not by family’s choice, but by the rules in place for the COVID virus, the Interment will be private. However, a Celebration of Anne’s Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2020