Annabelle M. Cooney It is with deepest sadness in our hearts to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Annabelle Margaret Mary Fendale Cooney, age 87, on March 16, 2019. A life-long resident of Prospect Park, Annabelle proudly served as the Election Minority Inspector there for many years. She was also employed by Bell Telephone and later AT&T but her most important role in life was being an unconditionally loving, supportive, and self giving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Cooney in 1996; grandson, Baby Gus Zappone; brothers, John Donovan and Donald Mack and sisters, Jean Gygrynuk and Lorraine Mack Coll. She is survived by her children, Patricia Cooney-Sciasci (John), Suzanne Leotti, Mary Cooney-Sciasci (Nick), Laura Impriano (Joe), Regina Zappone, and Joseph W. Jr.; her 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as sisters-in-law, Anne Gavaghan and Linda Mack. Special thanks to her caretaker, Pam Gilcken. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, in Secane, Pa. 19018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Her interment will be in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions sent to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children or to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019