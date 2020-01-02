|
Annamarie D. Cook (nee Curran), 70, died December 27, 2019 at her residence in Lansdowne, PA. Beloved wife of Howard F. Cook and devoted mother of Colleen (Dave) Turotsy. Also survived by brother Joseph (Jane) Curran and her grand puppy ”Ralphie”. Funeral Mass Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may visit in church from 9 AM to Mass time. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Philomena Church would be preferred by the Family. [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020