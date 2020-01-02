Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Resources
More Obituaries for Annamarie Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annamarie D. (Curran) Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annamarie D. (Curran) Cook Obituary
Annamarie D. Cook (nee Curran), 70, died December 27, 2019 at her residence in Lansdowne, PA. Beloved wife of Howard F. Cook and devoted mother of Colleen (Dave) Turotsy. Also survived by brother Joseph (Jane) Curran and her grand puppy ”Ralphie”. Funeral Mass Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may visit in church from 9 AM to Mass time. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Philomena Church would be preferred by the Family. [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annamarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -