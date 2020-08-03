Annamarie E. King (nee Staiano), age 90, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on March 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. She was born in New York City on January 1, 1930 to the late Pasquale and Elisa Foresti Staiano, who emigrated to the United States from southern Italy in the early 1900s. She was the sister of the late Andrew Staiano, Rose Nolan and Concetta Staiano. During the early part of her life she lived in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx, attending Walton High School for Girls, then working in a clerical position at 20th Century Fox before marrying in 1956. Her young family moved to the Drexelbrook Apartments in Drexel Hill in 1965 and there, in addition to raising a family, she was active in the Drexelbrook Garden Club, where she served as its president, and the tenant’s association. She enjoyed spending the day at the Drexelbrook pool sunning and socializing with friends and resided in Drexelbrook for the remainder of her life. From an early age, she had a keen interest in fashion and was employed by Loehmann’s in Drexel Hill for many years. Annamarie was a fantastic cook. Her specialty was Italian cuisine. She was an avid reader of fiction and a fan of foreign and independent films. She loved television and would often binge watch cooking shows and dramas. She was friendly, social, energetic, enjoyed a good laugh and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Annamarie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward T. King. She was the loving mother of Anthony P. King (Jennifer), Rosemarie King (David), and the adored grandmother of Emily, Ryan, and David King. She is also survived by her life-long friend Grace Siemer (Edward) and her goddaughter, Karen Roach. Services and interment will be held on Saturday, August 8 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM followed by the service. Annamarie wanted to bring attention to the many people suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease), people on dialysis and people awaiting kidney transplants. Donations in Annamarie’s memory can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Place, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852