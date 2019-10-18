|
Anne Chillemi, age 88 years, of Media, Pa. passed away October 17, 2019 surrounded by her devoted husband and loving daughters. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Corradino and Helen Mizii. Anne graduated from Hallahan High School class of 1950. Anne was a lifelong active member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Media, PA. She sang soprano with the church choir for 50 years, served as a Eucharistic Minister and provided many years of devotion to church functions as a member of the altar society. Anne is survived by her loving husband Rudolph A. Chillemi and her three daughters Ro DiFerdinand (James) of Media, Joanne Berkowitz (Alan) of Lancaster, and Carolyn Crouse (Richard) of Lancaster. She is the grandmother of Lauren Berkowitz, Andrew Berkowitz, and Natalie Crouse. Mrs. Chillemi is also survived by her sister Louise Parente of Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St Mary Magdalen Church 2400 N. Providence Rd. Media PA. Viewing will be Monday evening 6 - 8 PM October 21, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church 2400 N. Providence Rd. Media, PA and Tuesday morning 9:30 - 10:15 AM in church prior to the Mass. Contributions: in lieu of flowers to St. Mary Magdalen School Endowment Fund 2400 N. Providence Rd. Media, PA 19063. Arrangements by Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home 15 E. Fourth St. Media, Pa. www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019