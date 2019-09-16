|
Anne F. Tripp, 101 yrs, longtime resident of Darby, passed peacefully September 13, 2019. Anne was born on May 24, 1918 to the late Egbert and Rosalie Figaro. In 1967 she began managing the cafeteria at Darby-Colwyn High School, where she worked for 28 years prior to her retirement at age 75. Mrs. Tripp was a longtime and active member of Blessed Virgin Mary Church. In her retirement, she enjoyed attending the Salvation Army Seniors and Friendship Circle Seniors. She was the wife of the late Reynal Tripp; Sister of the late Audrey, Theo, Rev. Egbert Figaro and Rosa; Mother of Hilda DuBois, Dolores (the late Thurman) Lorick, William (Lucille) Tripp, Betty (Omar) Young, Audrey Tripp, Donna (Penny) Tripp, the late Carole (Ronald) Lawrence, and Maxine (Darrell) Guy. She was also blessed with 19 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30am September 21, 2019 at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main St., Darby, PA. Viewing prior 9:30-10:30am in Church. Burial private. Contributions preferred to BVM Church or the Salvation Army. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Home, Darby & Aldan. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019