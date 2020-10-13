(1928~2020) Anne Focaccio (nee Colella), age 92 of Secane, PA, on Oct. 7, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Charles A. McAniffe and Ralph Focaccio; and her loving son Charles McAniffe. Survived by her devoted daughter Diane Berger-McHenry, her son-in-law Mike McHenry, her cherished grandson Michael and his wife Lania, and her dear daughter in law Kathie McAniffe. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday Evening, October 15th, 7:00PM-9:00PM at the KISH Funeral Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008, and again on Friday Morning, October 16th, from 9:00AM-10:15AM. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00AM at Our Lady Of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Secane, PA 19018. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.