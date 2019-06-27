Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Anne M. Powers, 81, of Garnet Valley, formerly of Aston, died peacefully June 26 at Penn Hospice. Born in Philadelphia, she was a former member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Southwest Philadelphia and St. Joseph Church in Aston. Survivors: Husband, William H. Powers; Son, Patrick Powers of Virginia; Daughter, Kathleen Nair of Chester Springs; Sister, Kathleen Deeney of Exton; Brother, John Deeney of Newtown Square; three grandchildren. Visitation: Sunday June 30, from 7:00-9:00pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA and Monday July 1, from 9:15-10:15am., at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Monday July 1 at 10:30 am, at St. Joseph Church. Burial: Private. Contributions: in lieu of flowers: for Parkinson’s Research. michaeljfox.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 28, 2019
