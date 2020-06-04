Anne Mary Conmy (nee Mulligan) passed away on June 1st at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. She was 84 years old. Anne was born May 26, 1936 in County Mayo, Ireland. She emigrated to the United States and became a US Citizen on September 1, 1965. She loved Big 5 college basketball, Phillies baseball and her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas Conmy, her parents Patrick and Ellen Mulligan, her siblings Mary, James, Anthony, Daniel and Martin. She is survived by sons Jim (Sheila), Kevin (Alisa) and five grandchildren Cecilia, Colin, Aidan, Kimberly and Sydney. Services will be private. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.