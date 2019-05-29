|
|
Anne M. McCoy, 83, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, died May 24, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA she had lived in Drexel Hill since 1952 where she was a faithful member of St. Bernadette Church. Anne had worked for Bell Telephone for 31 years in the Accounting/Finance Department. She was a member of the Pioneer Club “Headquarters Division” and enjoyed travelling and volunteering. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 AM at Church of St. Bernadette, School Lane and Foss Ave., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where family and friends may visit from 9 to 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019