|
|
Annetta J. Wiley, age 87, of Tampa, FL passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Annetta was born November 29, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of James and Edith Jackson. She married David in Philadelphia, PA, in 1954 after earning a Bachelor’s at Drexel University. After a career as the administrator of Christ Episcopal Church in Ridley Park, PA, she moved to Tampa, FL, becoming active at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She was an active member of the Order of the Daughters of the King. She opened her heart to her own family but also 10 foster children in PA, and numerous children through the Guardian Ad Litem program in Tampa. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David A. Wiley, Jr. Survivors include her son, David A. Wiley, III (Jenny); daughter, Alice W. Prucha (Robert); brother, James W. Jackson (Sharon); grandchildren, Lauren (Tim), Julia (Ryan) and Kimberly (Adam); and great-granddaughter, Evelyn. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019