(1957-2020) Annette Couch, 62, of Chester entered into peaceful rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by 2 sons, Anthony and Christopher Collier; 2 daughters, Crystal Couch and Mynisha Collier. 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Collier. Family and friends are invited to a public viewing from 9-11 A.M. at Hunt Irving Funeral Home PC, 925 Pusey St. Chester, PA, on Friday, May 1, 2020. The funeral service will be private. Service of comfort entrusted to Hunt Irving Funeral Home, PC
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020