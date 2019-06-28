|
Annette Marie Pauls (née Page), longtime Rose Valley resident, went to the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Stone Mountain, GA, at 93 years old. Born March 21, 1926, in Red Lake Falls, MN, Annette moved to Portland, OR, after earning her nursing degree. She married Hans on May 8, 1954, and they moved to Seattle, WA, before settling in Pennsylvania with their five children. Annette loved her nursing career but focused on family. She and Hans hosted bridge games, and she spent many hours quilting by hand and working in her gardens. Her bed quilts and chocolate chip cookies were favorites. Annette is missed by her five children, Larry (Carol), Marty (Debbie), John (Marcia), Joanne (Brad) Stancil, Elizabeth (Mike) Batzler; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; brother Virgil (Marilyn); daughter-in-law Barbara; son-in-law Jim Damon; and dear friends and neighbors. She joins husband Hans, parents Albert and Wilhelmae (Berry) Page, and siblings Aldea, Lawrence, Jerry, and Bill in heaven. Services: August 5, 2019, Nativity BVM, Media. Visitation at 9 am, service at 10 am, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery and reception at DiFabio’s Restaurant.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019