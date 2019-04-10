Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Annie Ruth (Cannette) Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annie Ruth (Cannette) Smith Obituary
Annie Ruth Smith, 91, of Ridley Park and formerly of Darby, passed away peacefully April 10, 2019 at Shady Lane Home, in Clarksboro, N.J. Born in Biloxi, MS, she was daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Bell (nee Squires) Cannette. Mrs. Smith was a devoted and loving mother, grand and great-grandmother. She enjoyed the days when she could babysit her grandchildren and visit with her great grandchildren. She loved music, singing, dancing, and watching the Phillies. She never complained and was loved by everyone she met. She was the wife of the late George A. Smith, Jr. She is survived by her children Joe (Anna) Albert, Patty Smith, Ruth Avellino, George (Colleen) Smith, and Lilly Quinlan (Ken Fagan); also 8 grandchildren Nicole, Michael, Kristin, Corrine, Timothy, Claire, Shannon, and Richie; and 2 great grandchildren, Aliyah and Marcus. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, 7 Springfield Road, Aldan, PA. There will be a Viewing from 10-11 a.m. and Service at 11am, all at the funeral home. Burial Edgewood Memorial Park. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019
