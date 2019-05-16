Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Annie T. "Nancy" (Glynn) Sweeney

Annie T. "Nancy" (Glynn) Sweeney Obituary
Annie T. “Nancy” Sweeney (nee Glynn), age 89, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in Meeltrane, County Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late James and Annie Glynn (nee Lyons). Nancy was an antique dealer as well as a homemaker. Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, John J. “Jack” Sweeney. She is survived by her loving children Donna Sullivan, John Sweeney (Sue), Glenn Sweeney (Stephanie), Kevin Sweeney (Vicki), Nancy McGillian (Gerry) and Brian Sweeney (Isabella). She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and her brother, Thomas Glynn (Barbara). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, May 20, 2019 6:00-8:00 PM and Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00-10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 17, 2019
