Annie V. Williams Wiggins, age 94. Our beloved transitioned into eternal life on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter G. Elaine Smith (Wallace Charles Smith); granddaughter Christen A. Smith (Clayton Souza); great-grandsons: Olukayo Smith-Souza and Hojidiamzy Smith-Souza, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, at Brown Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Virginia. Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing is required.



