Anthony Antonello, Sr., “Nino”, 85, of Media passed away on September 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Camille Antonello (née Pinto). Born in North Bergen, NJ, the youngest of five, to the late Joseph and Santa Antonello, Nino graduated from Union Hill High School and Seton Hall University. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 and enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry which ultimately brought him and his family to the Media area where he retired after many years as Agency Manager of Aetna Life & Casualty Co. and later District Manager of Nationwide. An active parishioner of St. Mary Magdalen, Anthony served as the Business Manager for 15 years, and he and Camille were members of the Marriage Encounter Community and Scripture Group for over 30 years. A lover of sports, Nino was an avid fan of the Yankees and Giants, and he managed Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams for many years. He was a devoted family man who took great care of his home and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to Camille, his wife of 62 years, Nino is survived by four sons Anthony Jr. (Pierina) of Media, Joseph (Suzanne) of Blue Bell, Christopher (Carrie) of Raleigh, NC, and Steven (Bridgette) of Pelham, AL; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Louise Baumgarten of Paramus, NJ. Services: Wednesday, Sept. 11th at St. Mary Magdalen Church (2400 N. Providence Rd. Media, PA). Visitation: 9-11 AM. Mass: 11AM. Burial: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Magdalen Endowment Fund, 2400 N. Providence Rd. Media, PA 19063. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019