|
|
Anthony F. Armstrong, Sr. passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019. Beloved father of Anthony F. Armstrong, Jr. (Debbie), Erika M. Gieder (David, Sr.), brother of Francis Mangine (Ralph); predeceased by Veronica Armstrong. Grandfather of Amber, Jade & Joseph Armstrong, also David, Jr. & Kyle Gieder. Great grandfather of Savannah Armstrong. Also survived by fiancé Carol Violet. Survived by many loving Nieces & Nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, Dec. 28 after 9:30am at Kenneth W Murphy Funeral Home 1346 South 29th Street Philadelphia, PA 19146.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019