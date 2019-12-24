Home

Anthony Armstrong Sr.

Anthony F. Armstrong, Sr. passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019. Beloved father of Anthony F. Armstrong, Jr. (Debbie), Erika M. Gieder (David, Sr.), brother of Francis Mangine (Ralph); predeceased by Veronica Armstrong. Grandfather of Amber, Jade & Joseph Armstrong, also David, Jr. & Kyle Gieder. Great grandfather of Savannah Armstrong. Also survived by fiancé Carol Violet. Survived by many loving Nieces & Nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, Dec. 28 after 9:30am at Kenneth W Murphy Funeral Home 1346 South 29th Street Philadelphia, PA 19146.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019
