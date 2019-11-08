Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bonatucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Bonatucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Bonatucci Obituary
Anthony Bonatucci, age 71, of Glenside, passed away on October 28, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. Son of the late Nicholas & Jean (Cianfrani) Bonatucci. Loving brother of Jean Marie Bonatucci and Nicholas (Barbara) Bonatucci. Also survived by nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside burial 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 16th at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Bailey Rd., Yeadon, PA 19050. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to the Veterans . www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -