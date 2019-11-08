|
|
Anthony Bonatucci, age 71, of Glenside, passed away on October 28, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. Son of the late Nicholas & Jean (Cianfrani) Bonatucci. Loving brother of Jean Marie Bonatucci and Nicholas (Barbara) Bonatucci. Also survived by nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside burial 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 16th at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Bailey Rd., Yeadon, PA 19050. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to the Veterans . www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 10, 2019