Anthony "Sonny" Fenza

Anthony “Sonny” Fenza, age 83, of Thornton, PA, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2020. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Sonny was a graduate of Chester High School, Class of 1954. Sonny was the owner of Fenza’s Auto Repair in Chester, where he always enjoyed his Friday pizza parties with his crew. An avid outdoorsman, Sonny enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. Most of all, Sonny enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, all of whom he loved dearly. He was the son of the late Peter and Anne (Morace) Fenza. Survivors: His beloved wife of 58 years: Marie Fenza. Children: Michael Fenza, Peter (Coleen) Fenza, and Gina (Dan Farley) Miller. Siblings: Charles (Catherine) Fenza, Mary Ann (Stanley) Milowicki. Grandchildren: Nicolas, Jordan, Ellie, and Peyton. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bob and Lucy Catoia and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday from 10:00am-11:45am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Funeral Mass: Friday at 12:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in Sonny’s memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, at www.BCRF.org or at 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 Condolences: www.noldanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2020
