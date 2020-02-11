Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Church
3422 Dennison Avenue
Drexel Hill, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Church
3422 Dennison Avenue
Drexel Hill, PA
Anthony G. "Tony" Kerak Obituary
Anthony G. Kerak (Tony) age 87, a lifelong resident of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian E. Kerak (Vickers). Tony was born on November 5, 1932 in Drexel Hill, PA to the late John Kerak and Mary Miksak Kerak. He was a graduate of Upper Darby High and was a longtime maintenance worker for Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Tony was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed bowling, lottery scratch offs, and watching The Price is Right, but most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports. Survivors: Father of Mary Beth Rafferty and Kim Shiller (Rudy); grandfather of Rudy VI, Nathan, and Connor; brother of Edward Kerak (Evelyn); loving nieces and nephews; also survived by his beloved dog Peaches. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony’s visitation on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:30-10:10am at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020
