Anthony George Emmi “Tony” was the son of the late Salvatore and Florence Emmi (Chairemonte). Tony passed away peacefully at his home in the loving presence of his wife Betty Emmi on July 3rd, 2020. Tony, born on September 10, 1930 (Chester, PA) went to be with his Lord and sisters Anne Todd, Millie Jones and his brother Samuel “Sammy” Emmi at the age of 89. Tony is survived by his loving wife: Betty Emmi of 61 years; his children: Anthony Emmi Jr., Jeffrey Emmi and Bradley Emmi; and his siblings: Josephine Andreoli and John Emmi. Tony is loved and remembered by all, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his cousins, nieces and nephews. Tony was the fourth child of six and the oldest of the 3 boys. Tony was raised in a Catholic home and held very deep traditional values which he bestowed upon his children. He graduated from Chester High School in 1948 and then joined the Navy (1948 to 1952). Tony’s wife Betty and three boys Tony, Jeff and Brad became his essence and his greatest source of joy. Tony and Betty have been together for 68 years. His children knew him as a loving father who was devoted to his business so he could provide a good and stable living for his family. He embodied many positive values, but the sense of family, education, hard work and a sense of humor are at the top of the list. Tony will always be remembered fondly by all and his legacy will continue through his children and grand-children. Funeral Service and Visitation: Private BURIAL: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com