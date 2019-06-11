|
1931 - 2019 Anthony J. DeLuca, 88, of Sharon Hill, PA, died June 7, 2019 at Taylor Hospice in Ridley Park, PA. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, he had resided in Sharon Hill many years. He was a graduate of St. Thomas More High School. Anthony had worked for Millprint Printing for 25 years and retired from Reynolds Aluminum in 1995 after spending 14 years as a pressman. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, De La Salle Council 590., and loved football. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey S. DeLuca. Anthony is survived by his devoted wife Judith G. (nee Douse) DeLuca and sons Anthony M. and Stephen R. DeLuca. Also survived by 5 grandchildren Alyssa, Michael, Emily, Jeffrey and Naomi and a great grandson Jacob. Funeral Services will be private at Doyle-Stonelake funeral Home. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 555 Croton Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406 in Anthony’s name would be appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019