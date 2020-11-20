1/1
Anthony J. DiMaio
Anthony J. DiMaio, age 78, a resident of Upland, passed away on November 18, 2020. Tony was raised and educated in Chester where he graduated from St. James Catholic High School. He spent 35 years in the United Food and Commercial Workers Union at the A&P and Superfresh. Tony loved coaching and umpiring girls softball and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan; he especially enjoyed the Phillies. Most of all, he loved coaching his granddaughter’s games from afar. He was the son of the late Anthony and Margaret S. (Buemi) DiMaio and brother of the late Vito G. DiMaio (2010). Survivors: His loving son: Anthony (Tony) J. DiMaio, Jr. (Josie); his brother: Nick DiMaio; his sister, Fran Burns; his cherished granddaughter: Brianna “Breezie” DiMaio; and his favorite cat: Karma. Visitation: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in Tony’s name to Encore Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 176, Camden-Wyoming, DE 19934. Condolences www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
