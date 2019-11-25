|
Anthony J. Liberati, age 76, of Newtown Square, PA, and formerly of Overbrook, on November 22nd, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Joyce Cadwallader; his loving stepdaughter Heather Grandizio (Carmen), and his cherished grandchildren Carmen and Angelina. Precious son of the late Donata (nee Travaglini) and Nicholas Liberati, and devoted brother of the late James Liberati. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday Evening, November 29th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday Morning, November 30th, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at St. Anastasia Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony’s name can be made to the following: Main Line Home Care and Hospice, 240 Radnor Chester Road, Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 26, 2019