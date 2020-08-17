1/
Anthony J. Seman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Seman Jr., 83, of Brookhaven, Pa., a retired Chichester School District Administrator, passed away on August 14th, 2020. Anthony was predeceased by his wife, Mary, and is the loving father of Anthony J. Seman III (Tammie), Suzanne M. (Edward) Seidl, Marc D. Seman, Kristine M. (Jason) Jones; and his grandchildren Joseph, Siena, Sophia and Miles. Born in Chester, Pa. in 1937, he was the beloved son of the late Anthony Sr. and Rose (nee Izzi) Seman and the loving brother of Beverly A. Meadows (Dewey). Mr. Seman grew up in Chester - attending Franklin Grammar, Smedley Junior High and Chester High schools - graduating in 1955. Mr. Seman received a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from West Chester University in 1960, a Master’s degree in school administration in 1964, and began a long teaching career with the Chichester School District. Mr. Seman married in 1963 and moved to Glen Mills to raise a family. In 1993 Mr. Seman retired as Supervisor of both Elementary Education and Kindergarten through 12th grade Curriculum. Due to COVID concerns, a Graveside Service will be held on Friday Aug. 21 at 11 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield. www.carrfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-3655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
A decent and caring man, it was my pleasure to work with him. My condolences to his family.
Kathy Neary
Friend
August 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Seman Family for the loss of your loved one, Anthony, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved