Anthony J. Seman Jr., 83, of Brookhaven, Pa., a retired Chichester School District Administrator, passed away on August 14th, 2020. Anthony was predeceased by his wife, Mary, and is the loving father of Anthony J. Seman III (Tammie), Suzanne M. (Edward) Seidl, Marc D. Seman, Kristine M. (Jason) Jones; and his grandchildren Joseph, Siena, Sophia and Miles. Born in Chester, Pa. in 1937, he was the beloved son of the late Anthony Sr. and Rose (nee Izzi) Seman and the loving brother of Beverly A. Meadows (Dewey). Mr. Seman grew up in Chester - attending Franklin Grammar, Smedley Junior High and Chester High schools - graduating in 1955. Mr. Seman received a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from West Chester University in 1960, a Master’s degree in school administration in 1964, and began a long teaching career with the Chichester School District. Mr. Seman married in 1963 and moved to Glen Mills to raise a family. In 1993 Mr. Seman retired as Supervisor of both Elementary Education and Kindergarten through 12th grade Curriculum. Due to COVID concerns, a Graveside Service will be held on Friday Aug. 21 at 11 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield. www.carrfuneralhome.net