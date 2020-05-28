Anthony J. Valente, age 75, passed away on May 22, 2020. Anthony was the owner of Rocwel Industries Inc., which opened in 1984 and is currently located on Britton Lake Road in Glen Mills, Pa. He liked to hunt and fish and loved spending time at his shore house in Sea Isle City, NJ. Anthony is survived by his wife of 43 years Kathryn (Nee Ebner) Valente. His children; Bridget (Daniel) Yarusso, Anthony Valente II and Blaise Valente. Also survived by brother William (Diana) Valente, sisters Rosemary Valente, Renee Gorman and June McLean. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment: Saints Peter and Paul In lieu of flowers donations to Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice