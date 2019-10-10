Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
651 E. Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
Anthony L. Torelli Obituary
1928 - 2019 Anthony L. Torelli, 91, a Lifelong resident of Clifton Heights passed away on October 10, 2019. Tony was born in Clifton Heights to the late Antonio and Emelia Torelli and was a 1946 graduate of Clifton Heights High School. He was an Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. In 1953, Tony became a Clifton Heights Police Officer until retiring as a Sergeant in 1984. He was a lifetime member of the Clifton Heights Fire Company and the FOP. Tony enjoyed horse racing, playing cards, casinos and all Philadelphia sports. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Helen E. (Morgan) Torelli; children, Elizabeth “Betty Lou”(Dave) Douglas, Eileen (Jack) Dowrick, Anthony (Desiree) Torelli, Jr., Joseph (Theresa) Torelli and Michele (Keith) Dowling; brother, James (Gayle) Torelli; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren Visitation: Sunday, 7:00-9:00pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights and Monday 9:30 am at Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield. Funeral Mass: Monday, 10:30 am at Holy Cross Church. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross Church 651 E. Springfield Road Springfield PA. 19064. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019
