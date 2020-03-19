Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Tenaglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Louis Tenaglia Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Louis Tenaglia, Sr., age 93 of Exton, PA, and formerly of Broomall, passed away on March 17, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 71 years Anna M. Tenaglia (nee Masci); his loving children Anthony L. Tenaglia, Jr. (Denise), Barbara Garrell (Ron), Deborah Moore (David) and Michele Baionno (Paul); his cherished 10 grandchildren, and his adoring 6 great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of the late James, John, William and Edith Tenaglia. Funeral Service and Interment Private. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -