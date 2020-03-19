|
Anthony Louis Tenaglia, Sr., age 93 of Exton, PA, and formerly of Broomall, passed away on March 17, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 71 years Anna M. Tenaglia (nee Masci); his loving children Anthony L. Tenaglia, Jr. (Denise), Barbara Garrell (Ron), Deborah Moore (David) and Michele Baionno (Paul); his cherished 10 grandchildren, and his adoring 6 great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of the late James, John, William and Edith Tenaglia. Funeral Service and Interment Private. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2020