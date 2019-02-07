|
1926-2019 Anthony J. Maffei, 92, of Prospect Park, died February 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Constantine and Louise Sanders Maffei and resided in Essington before moving to his late residence 53 years ago. Anthony served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and was employed by Boeing Company. He was a crossing guard for the Prospect Park Police Dept. at Chester Pike and Summit Ave. Anthony was a lifelong member and former Chief of the Prospect Park Fire Co. #1. He enjoyed the beach, camping, boating and traveling, but most important was his family. The family thanks Bayada Hospice of Media who became their extended family during this journey and were there whenever needed. Anthony was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Margaret E. Bothner Maffei, who died August 2, 2001. He is survived by his children, Ruth “Sue” Robertson, Kim A. Kearney (Tim), Anthony Beauchamp (Kathy) and John Maffei (Bonnie); his siblings, Otto Maffei, Joseph Maffei, Dolores Hilferty and Bob Bothner (Della); also, ten grandchildren and one great grandson. Visitation: 7:00 -9:00 PM Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Liturgy: 10:00 AM Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect Park Fire Co. #1, 1001 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park, PA 19076. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019