Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Maffei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Maffei

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Maffei Obituary
1926-2019 Anthony J. Maffei, 92, of Prospect Park, died February 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Constantine and Louise Sanders Maffei and resided in Essington before moving to his late residence 53 years ago. Anthony served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and was employed by Boeing Company. He was a crossing guard for the Prospect Park Police Dept. at Chester Pike and Summit Ave. Anthony was a lifelong member and former Chief of the Prospect Park Fire Co. #1. He enjoyed the beach, camping, boating and traveling, but most important was his family. The family thanks Bayada Hospice of Media who became their extended family during this journey and were there whenever needed. Anthony was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Margaret E. Bothner Maffei, who died August 2, 2001. He is survived by his children, Ruth “Sue” Robertson, Kim A. Kearney (Tim), Anthony Beauchamp (Kathy) and John Maffei (Bonnie); his siblings, Otto Maffei, Joseph Maffei, Dolores Hilferty and Bob Bothner (Della); also, ten grandchildren and one great grandson. Visitation: 7:00 -9:00 PM Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Liturgy: 10:00 AM Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect Park Fire Co. #1, 1001 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park, PA 19076. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now