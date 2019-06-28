Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
Anthony DeNatale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DeNatale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. "Tony" DeNatale Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony P. "Tony" DeNatale Jr. Obituary
Anthony, P. DeNatale Jr. “Tony” 79, of Ardmore, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Tony was born August 8, 1939 of the late Anthony P. DeNatale Sr. and Mary (Brennan) DeNatale. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and Saint Joseph’s University. He loved to travel; he especially enjoyed family vacations at the shore, spending time crabbing, fishing and just watching the water. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Elizabeth Joyce DeNatale, his children Mary DeNatale Allison (& Frank) and Anthony P. DeNatale III “Philip” (& MaryBeth); his brother Gregory DeNatale; sisters in law Claire McGarity, Mayanne Joyce and Winifred Joyce, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Tuesday July 2nd from 9am to 10am with service to follow at 10 am at McConaghy Funeral Home, 328 West Lancaster Ave., Ardmore www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now