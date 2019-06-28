|
Anthony, P. DeNatale Jr. “Tony” 79, of Ardmore, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Tony was born August 8, 1939 of the late Anthony P. DeNatale Sr. and Mary (Brennan) DeNatale. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and Saint Joseph’s University. He loved to travel; he especially enjoyed family vacations at the shore, spending time crabbing, fishing and just watching the water. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Elizabeth Joyce DeNatale, his children Mary DeNatale Allison (& Frank) and Anthony P. DeNatale III “Philip” (& MaryBeth); his brother Gregory DeNatale; sisters in law Claire McGarity, Mayanne Joyce and Winifred Joyce, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Tuesday July 2nd from 9am to 10am with service to follow at 10 am at McConaghy Funeral Home, 328 West Lancaster Ave., Ardmore www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019