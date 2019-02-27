Home

Anthony P. Porreca, age 87, a longtime resident of Upper Darby, PA, on February 24, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Antoinette (nee Franco). Survived by his loving children, Anne Zaccaro (Carmen), Mark (Maryann), Anthony (Marie) Porreca. Devoted Grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of Mariana Brigandi. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, March 2nd 9:00am-10:45am, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00am, at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arr. Danjolell-Barone Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
