|
|
Anthony “Tony” R. Garzia, age 82 of Marcus Hook, PA passed away on April 9, 2020 at Naamans Creek Country Manor. Born to Pietro and Maria Palmieri Garzia, Tony was a lifelong resident of Marcus Hook. He graduated from Eddystone High School class of 1955. Tony retired from General Electric in S. Philadelphia after many years of service. He was a member of Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Catholic Church in Marcus Hook. He also held a position on the Marcus Hook Redevelopment Board and served as Chairman for the Civil Service Commission for 35 year in Marcus Hook, PA. Tony had a passion for classic cars, the Philadelphia Orchestra and caring for his rose garden. In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his 4 siblings, Raymond Garzia, John Garzia, Philomena DiOrio and Rose Rapanani and 4 cousins, Anthony N., Rose, Ralph and Gabriel Garzia. He is survived by his son, Paul Garzia, granddaughter Nicole (Andrew) Bayne, family and family caretaker, Dawn Reilly, Paula Orazietti and Richard Mueller. Funeral services will be held privately for the safety of family and friends due to Covid-19. Friends and family are invited and welcomed to join Tony Garzia’s memorial service which will be LIVESTREAMED on April 15, 2020, Wednesday at 11:00AM. Please visit (www.paganofuneralhome.com) or connect via Facebook (search Pagano Funeral Home). Donations in his memory may be made to at (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com”
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2020