Antoinette Chapman
1931 - 2020
Antoinette Chapman passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 age 88 of Media. Antoinette loved her family and traveling. Daughter of the late Charles & Concetta Cipolla, mother of the late Tim Chapman. Survivors: Beloved mother of Harry (Isabel), Ron (Elizabeth Ann), Nancy Holland, Linda Reed- Altman. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Viewing & Funeral: Tues morning 9-10:15 am at the Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Rd. in Aston. Funeral services 10:30am in our main chapel. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
JUN
23
Service
10:30 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
JUN
23
Burial
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
June 18, 2020
RIP with your Betty your forever friend. Fly high with all your love ones.... forever in our hearts...my prayers for all of you
Barbara Kertis
Friend
