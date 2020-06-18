Antoinette Chapman passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 age 88 of Media. Antoinette loved her family and traveling. Daughter of the late Charles & Concetta Cipolla, mother of the late Tim Chapman. Survivors: Beloved mother of Harry (Isabel), Ron (Elizabeth Ann), Nancy Holland, Linda Reed- Altman. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Viewing & Funeral: Tues morning 9-10:15 am at the Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Rd. in Aston. Funeral services 10:30am in our main chapel. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.