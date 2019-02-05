|
|
Antoinette “Annie” Ciarrocchi (nee Pantalone), age 91, of Lansdowne PA, on February 3rd 2019. Antoinette worked at Smithkline Beecham until retirement. She loved going out with her friends and family, dinning out, shopping, going to the movies, and devoting her time to her husband. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Ciarrocchi. Loving sister of Carmella Flynn, and the late Nicholas Ciarrocchi and Marie Carr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, February 7th, from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave, Lansdowne, PA 19050, with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory made to The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019