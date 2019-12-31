Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Weiss Obituary
Antoinette E. Weiss “Nettie”, 98, of Boothwyn passed away on December 28, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her Husband, Harry Weiss; sisters, Rita, Helen, Yolanda, Julia, and Anne. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Chesia and her favorite son-in-law, John with whom she made her home. Brothers, Nicholas, Rocco, and Louis Romagnoli; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th 2020 at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -