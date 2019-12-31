|
Antoinette E. Weiss “Nettie”, 98, of Boothwyn passed away on December 28, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her Husband, Harry Weiss; sisters, Rita, Helen, Yolanda, Julia, and Anne. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Chesia and her favorite son-in-law, John with whom she made her home. Brothers, Nicholas, Rocco, and Louis Romagnoli; 3 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th 2020 at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 2, 2020