|
|
Antonia Royer, age 89, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at Crozier Chester Medical Center on April 5th, 2020. She was born May 7, 1930 in Chester PA. Daughter of the late Michael Wesolowsky and Rosalie. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased in death by her 2 brothers John Wesolowsky and Anthony Wesolowsky. Survivors: Daughter Michele (Royer) Kaminski (husband Ned) sons Fredrick W. Royer, Jr. (wife Patricia), Charles B. Royer (wife Dawn), 9 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Toni loved working with special needs children and taught for 28 years at The Harvard Avenue School, and the Hill Crest Elementary School. She was an accomplished seamstress, designing her own clothes, and even sewing her own elaborate wedding gown. She was a fashion diva. Toni was also life time member of the St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church. Toni loved traveling with her beloved husband Fred and spent many miles on the road in their motor home. Toni was also an avid cruiser enjoying many days at sea. Her most recent cruise was at the age of 89 years young where she experienced enjoying zip lining and numerous chocolate martinis. Services and Interment are Private. Please check back on the website for a future date to celebrate Toni’s life. Contributions in Toni’s name can be made to the St. Marys Ukrainian Orthodox Church 3 Ward Street Chester, PA 19013 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020