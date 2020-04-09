Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
Antonia Royer
Antonia Wesolowsky Royer

Antonia Wesolowsky Royer Obituary
(1930-2020) Antonia Wesolowsky Royer, age 89, passed away peacefully at Crozer Chester Medical Center on April 5th, 2020. She was born May 7th, 1930 in Chester PA. Toni loved working with special needs children and taught for 26 years at The Harvard Avenune School, and the Hill Crest Elementary School. She was an accomplished seamstress, designing her own clothes, and even sewing her own elaborate wedding gown. She was a fashion diva. Toni loved traveling and she and her beloved husband Fred spent many miles on the road in their motorhome. Toni was also an avid cruiser enjoying many days at sea. Her most recent cruise was at the age of 89 years young where she experienced zip lining and numerous chocolate martinis. Daughter of the late Michael Wesolowsky and Rosalie. In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Fredrick William Royer Sr. and her 2 brothers John Wesolowsky and Anthony Wesolowsky. Survivors: Daughter Michele (Royer) Kaminski (husband Ned) sons Fredrick W. Royer, Jr. (wife Patricia), Charles B. Royer (wife Dawn), 9 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. There will be a private, immediate family only service and burial at this time, with a Memorial of Life Celebration planned later this year for all of Antonia’s friends and family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020
