Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Ardis A. (Grieco) Dunlap

Ardis A. (Grieco) Dunlap Obituary
Ardis A. (nee Grieco) Dunlap, 83, lifetime Ridley area resident, died February 5, 2020 at Delaware County Hospital. She was a graduate of Ridley High School. Ardis was a homemaker who enjoyed expressing her artistic talents through all types of crafts, especially dried flower arrangements, homemade Christmas cards, wreaths and Easter Eggs. Ardis also enjoyed reading. A second mom to neighbors and friends, she would entertain them all at the backyard pool. She will be remembered most as a loving wife and mom. Survivors: include her husband of 57 years, Daniel D., Jr.; her daughter, Denise Donato-Damon and son-in-law Martin Damon. Her Funeral Service will be 12 noon, Wed, at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, where friends may call after 11am. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Arrangements: Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington. www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020
