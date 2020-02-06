|
(1953-2020) Arlene F. Djupman (nee Blood), age 66 of Drexel Hill, died suddenly February 3, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Lee Djupman, loving daughters Debra Djupman (Robert E.)Warring and Kathleen E. (Phillip A.) Lyon, cherished grandchildren Ruth M. and William I. Lyon. She is also survived by her brothers James and William Blood and was predeceased by brother Andrew and sister Suzanne Waltz. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 am at the Ruffenach Funeral Home, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026. Service will follow at 11 am. Interment Glenwood Cemetery. Arlene loved flowers and animals. Flowers are being accepted at the Funeral Home and donations in Arlene’s memory may be sent to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pennsylvania 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2020