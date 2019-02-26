Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Armando V. Canzanese, Jr., age 56, of Lester, PA, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was raised and educated in Chester and was a 1981 graduate of St. James High School. Armando has worked for the Chester Water Authority since 1985 and was a member of the Goodwill Fire Company of Chester and the Tinicum Township Patriotic Organization. He was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan and member of the Flyers Fan Club. Armando was a parishioner of St. Katharine Drexel Church in Chester. He was the son of the late Armando V. and Regina E. (Mooney) Canzanese. Survivors: siblings: Ann Marie Connor (the late Tim), Regina Powers, and Vincent Canzanese (Mary); nieces and nephews: Timothy, Michael, Kelly, Gina, Rachel, Vincent, Gabriel, and Gavin; and loving friend: Patty Weldon. Visitation: Friday from 6-9:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Mass: Saturday at 12:30 pm at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Armando V. Canzanese, Jr. Scholarship Fund c/o St. James Alumni Association, 1499 E. 9th Street, Eddystone, PA 19022. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
