Arthur F. Hunter Jr. passed in peace Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Art was a resident of Little Flower Manor in Darby, PA. He was the son of Arthur and Agnes Hunter of Yeadon, PA. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Dorothy and siblings, Robert Hunter, Elizabeth, James Hunter, Agnes Tredinick, and Catherine Elder. He is survived by five children, Dave (Marie), Art (Barb), Diane, Jim (Denise), and John. He also had nine grandchildren, Heather Hunter, Colleen Hunter, (Don Roberts), David Hunter, Brett Hunter, Scott Hunter (Hillary), Devin Hunter, Timothy Hunter, Zachary Hunter, Kelsey Hunter and one great grandchild, Chase Roberts. Art attended Yeadon HS before serving in the US Army. Art raised his family in the Delmar Village section of Folcroft and had many lifelong friends from Bennington Rd. He was involved in the early years of the Folcroft Swim Club and Folcroft Boys Club. He was employed by Westinghouse for 38 years as a machinist until the plant closed in 1986. Art was an avid sports lover and played semi-pro baseball for Yeadon. He also enjoyed playing softball for the “Bennington Boozers” in some of the local leagues. His favorite thing to do was watch his children and grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. Art and Dot also spent 15 years residing in Towamensing Trails, Albrightsville, PA before moving back to this area where they made many friends. The Hunter family is extremely grateful for the care he received at Little Flower Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Flower Manor Activity Fund 1201 Springfield Rd Darby, PA. 19023 would be appreciated. Services will be held privately on Thursday, June 18, at 11AM via ZOOM Service information and Zoom details can be found on the funeral home website at www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.