Arthur Franklin, Jr., 94 of Yeadon, PA, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Darby and raised in Newtonville, NJ, he attended Vineland High School. Arthur served in the Army with the 641st Ordinance Ammunition Company from 1943-45 and received the WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars. He worked for Penn Bottle Supply Co. of Philadelphia for 50 years before retiring and was a long-time member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 107. He bowled with the Del-Val League for decades and won many trophies. He was predeceased by his wife, Willie Mae; three children: Steve, Deborah and Ferris; two sisters: Grace Murray and Edna Mae Robinson. Arthur is survived by his son Christopher; sister Marie High; daughter-in-law Deborah; 4 grandchildren: Chrisaundra, Shannon, Waka, and Arthur; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private with Interment at Rolling Green Memorial Park in West Goshen, PA Arrangements by Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019