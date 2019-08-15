|
|
Arthur J. Gardner, 81, a longtime resident of Norwood, Pa., passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. Now retired, he was employed as a computer draftsman at Westinghouse for many years. Arthur enjoyed shooting pool and competed in two pool leagues in the area. He was a member of the West End Boat Club where he also shot pool on a regular basis. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed trips to the shore. Arthur was the husband of the late Anna L. Gardner. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Michael) Furkler; his grandchildren, Anne Marie and Samuel Jay; his sister-in-law, Dottie Paullin; his brothers-in-law, Alfred (Doris) Paullin and Donald Paullin; and his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Monday, August 19th, at 11 A.M. at St. James Episcopal Church, 732 11th Avenue, in Prospect Park, Pa. 19078. There will be a visitation time on Monday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the church. His interment will be in Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063 or to St. James Episcopal Church, 732 11th Avenue, Prospect Park, Pa. 19076 would be appreciated by his family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019